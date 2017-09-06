Martin Shkreli Is Selling His One-of-a-Kind Wu-Tang Album on eBay

If you’re a fabulously rich person who was pissed off that Martin Shkreli snapped up Once Upon a Time in Shaolin before you, now’s your chance. America’s most hated pharmaceuticals guy is selling the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album on eBay

The Wu-Tang Clan, you’ll recall pressed only one extremely limited-edition copy of Once Upon a Time, a smart marketing gimmick that received an unexpected second round of press when Shkreli of all people purchased it for $2 million in 2015.

The listing includes a photo of Shkreli in his bedroom, holding a handwritten note dated September 5, 207 that reads “Selling WTC album.” He also made a public post on his Facebook page about the sale Tuesday night. In a typically sad and self-important note, he warned that he might decide to cancel the auction at any time, and added that he’s not selling the album because he needs money, but because no one understands how much he cares about music, especially not Ghostface Killah. Read it below:

This is the one and only Wu-Tang album. I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would. At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear. Martin Shkreli Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere. I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.

Interested bidders can check out the listing here. The current bid at the time of this writing is $96,100. Hurry–it’s not even in the six figures yet!