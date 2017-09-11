Mark Hoppus – “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven”

The latest new song by Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 comes from Dog Songs, a Bandcamp benefit compilation of songs about famous Hollywood dogs. Hopper’s rather dark contribution is called “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven,” and it’s about Dinky, the dog from National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Dog Songs was organized by musician/internet personality Allie Goertz to benefit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The compilation’s other contributors are a mix of pop-punk and nerd culture names including Goertz, the band Nerf Herder, Merge Records artist Mike Krol, Chantal Claret (formerly of the band Morningwood), Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Jonah Ray, and YouTube duo the Doubleclicks.

Listen to Mark Hoppus’s track below and check out the full compilation here—Nerf Herder’s song is about the late Carrie Fisher’s French bulldog, Gary.