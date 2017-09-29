Little Dragon – “Peace of Mind” ft. Faith Evans

Little Dragon have shared a video for a new collaborative single with Faith Evans called “Season High.” The track was produced by esteemed songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq. The video shows Evans and the band jamming out on the slinky, dancey R&B track in Saadiq’s studio.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the song “Peace of Mind” had originally been a leftover draft from the sessions for the Swedish band’s April album Season High. Saadiq reimagined the song after the fact and encouraged the band to add another female vocalist. LD lead singer Yukimi Nagano described the session as “a dream come true… when I listen to the song I feel really honored to be on the same track as her.”

Watch the video and hear “Peace of Mind” below.