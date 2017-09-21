Members of Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down to Perform at Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Next month, Linkin Park will perform a Los Angeles tribute concert in honor of their late frontman Chester Bennington. It will be the band’s first performance since Bennington’s death in July. This afternoon, a handful of friends and collaborators announced on Twitter that they will take part in the concert as well. Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, three-quarters of System of a Down, and Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key will join the lineup. Pop singer Kiiara, who duetted with Bennington on Linkin Park’s recent single “Heavy,” said she would perform as well.

Linkin Park’s tribute concert takes place at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 27. General tickets go on sale tomorrow; you’ll find them here. Read SPIN’s appreciation of Chester Bennington’s most important musical moments here.