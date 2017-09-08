Watch Linkin Park’s Montage of Global Fan Memorials to Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have released a short montage video collecting footage of worldwide tributes to late singer Chester Bennington. The clip collects candlelight vigils, balloon releases, flowers, fan art, and more from countries including Russia, China, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Indonesia, and the U.S. “Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support,” the band captioned it.

Bennington died July 20 in an apparent suicide. Last month, Linkin Park announced they were “working on a special public event in Los Angeles” to honor their late frontman. Details have not yet been announced.

Watch the tribute video below (the Twitter version is longer), and read our list of Bennington’s most important music.

Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support. pic.twitter.com/W0idQCmt8G — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 7, 2017