Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Mack Maine Say Rapper Is Fine After Suffering Multiple Seizures

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter tweeted yesterday that her father was doing “fine” following his hospitalization on Sunday. Young Money president Mack Maine tweeted about Lil Wayne’s good condition as well.

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear 🙂 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Lil bro 💯….we appreciate all the prayers and love #FreeC5 — Mack Maine (@mackmaine) September 4, 2017

TMZ reported that Lil Wayne was found unconscious in a Chicago hotel room after suffering multiple seizures. His planned concert in Las Vegas that evening was canceled. Lil Wayne revealed his lifelong struggles with epilepsy back in 2013 and suffered a series of episodes last summer. Lil Wayne himself has yet to make a public comment since his hospitalization.