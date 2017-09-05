News \
Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Mack Maine Say Rapper Is Fine After Suffering Multiple Seizures
Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter tweeted yesterday that her father was doing “fine” following his hospitalization on Sunday. Young Money president Mack Maine tweeted about Lil Wayne’s good condition as well.
TMZ reported that Lil Wayne was found unconscious in a Chicago hotel room after suffering multiple seizures. His planned concert in Las Vegas that evening was canceled. Lil Wayne revealed his lifelong struggles with epilepsy back in 2013 and suffered a series of episodes last summer. Lil Wayne himself has yet to make a public comment since his hospitalization.