Report: Lil Wayne Hospitalized for Seizures, Cancels Las Vegas Concert

Lil Wayne has been hospitalized for the ongoing seizures he’s faced with his epilepsy. The rapper was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin in Chicago and rushed to the hospital Sunday night after suffering at least one seizure.

Upon his arrival to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, he reportedly suffered yet another seizure, according to TMZ. His management team tried to have him discharged late Sunday afternoon in hopes of making it to his show in Las Vegas that night, but doctors advised against the move.

Wayne has been plagued with seizures for the last few years and was hospitalized for six days in 2013 and onboard a cross-country flight in 2016. It is still unclear yet whether Wayne will be discharged.