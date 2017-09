Liam Gallagher has released a beautifully shot new performance video to accompany his latest solo single, “Greedy Soul.” It features Gallagher and his band performing at London’s AIR Studios, which he’d surely be quick to tell you were founded by Beatles producer George Martin. If you can’t get some of Liam’s signature hands-behind-the-back sneer in person, this is a pretty good substitute.

As You Were is out October 6. Watch “Greedy Soul” below.