“Leaving the Table,” is one of the highlights of Leonard Cohen’s excellent final album from last year, You Want It Darker. The song now has an animated, posthumous music video, which premiered during last night’s Polaris Prize awards ceremony as a tribute to Cohen, who died in November. The Cohen song is eeriely prescient but typically humorous, and the video provides it with a surreal, dreamy visual featuring a Cohen-like figure tumbling and flying through Montreal, and shadowy images of Cohen himself writing and performing.

You Want It Darker was nominated for the Polaris Prize, which was ultimately awarded to Lido Pimienta’s album La Papessa. Watch the video for “Leaving the Table” below, and read our tribute to Cohen here.