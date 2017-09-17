Watch LCD Soundsystem’s Performance and Interview on French TV

LCD Soundsystem recently appeared on French TV show Quotidien to perform “Tonite” from their new album, . James Murphy also sat down for an interview, which is dubbed over in French. Fun observation: Over on the show’s , Google Translate inaccurately translates a description of Murphy to “an anti-star dragon.” I’m not sure that I ever want to know what the correct translation for that is… Watch the performance and interview below.



This article originally appeared on Stereogum.