LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream Debuts at No. 1

LCD Soundsystem have earned their first number one record with American Dream, Billboard reports. The band has earned 85,000 album equivalent units in the week between its release August 31 and September 7. Of that number, 81,000 represent traditional album sales, either in physical formats or as digital downloads. The news follows frontman James Murphy’s earlier ambitions of charting at number one, as well a number of previous efforts to breaking into the Billboard charts with 2010’s This Is Happening, which peaked at No. 10, as well as Sound of Silver, which made it to no. 46 in 2007. Read our review of American Dream here.