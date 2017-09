Lana Del Rey stars in a new video for “White Mustang,” the coolest ballad from her recent album Lust for Life. The dreamy, retro-futurist clip adds an extended, flamenco-infused coda that also incorporates a little bit of album closer “Get Free.”

“White Mustang” is the third song from Lust for Life to get the video treatment, following first single “Love” and the Weeknd-featuring title track. Watch below.