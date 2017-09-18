Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour Dates Due to Pain

Last week, Lady Gaga canceled a performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival after being hospitalized for pain related to fibromyalgia, a diagnosis she first shared publicly the day prior. Today, Gaga postponed an additional string of 18 European dates on her Joanne World Tour, saying she was following doctors’ advice as she continued treatment.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do,” Gaga wrote in an emotional Instagram message. “I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The 18 postponed dates were originally scheduled in Western Europe and the U.K. during September and October. The next date on the Joanne tour is now November 5 in Indianapolis.

Gaga’s struggle to manage chronic pain is one theme of her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, which debuts on Netflix Friday (September 22). Read Lady Gaga’s full message to fans on Instagram below.