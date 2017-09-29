L7-“Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago”

Grunge rockers L7 have come roaring back to life with a ferocious new song, “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago.” The topic of their righteous indignation shouldn’t surprise you, but their imagined destruction of the “Winter White House” will definitely delight you.

Though the band reunited and has been touring since 2015, they haven’t released new music in an astonishing 18 years. Still, singer and guitarist Donita Sparks snarls her way through lines like, “S.O.S. from the golden throne / Mogul’s in deep shit, he’s all alone” with such intensity and tight control, you’ll feel transported back to their early 90s heyday.

L7 told Pitchfork that while Trump’s dubious presidential ascendancy isn’t the sole reason for their recent creative spark, they did feel the need to address the political climate. “Fuck it. We don’t care if this is topical and, quite frankly, we’re one of the only bands that could actually fucking do it,” Sparks said.

This fall, the punk legends will be releasing another single under indie label Don Giovanni, while also continuing to promote the documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead.

Listen to “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” below: