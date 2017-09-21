Kristin Kontrol – “Concrete Love”

Kristin Kontrol, formerly known as Dum Dum Girls bandleader Dee Dee, made her solo debut last year with the glassy, ice-cold X-Communicate. She’s back today with a new single, “Concrete Love,” that’s surprisingly airy and pop-oriented. It sounds like Kristin Kontrol, and sort of like Shura or a Robyn ballad, too.

“Concrete Love” was produced by X-Communicate producer Andrew Miller, mixed by Alex Tumay (who’s mixed for artists like Young Thug and Kanye West), and mastered by Heba Kadry. In a press release, Kristin Kontrol announced she and Miller have also collaborated on a score for the upcoming thriller Looking Glass, and said she’s working on a new solo album. Listen to “Concrete Love” below.