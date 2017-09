British wunderkind King Krule has released “Dum Surfer,” which is set to appear on his upcoming effort The Ooz. With its taut percussion and Krule’s brooding presence, “Dum Surfer” carries the ectoplasmic and vintage sheen of a thrilling 2017 “Monster Mash” that arrives about a month too soon. The single—which follows up August’s “Czech One“—arrives with a fitting new video that finds Krule playing an undead gig. Watch below. The Ooz arrives October 13.