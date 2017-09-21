Kid Rock Trails Senate Democratic Rival By Almost 20 Points In New Poll

In all the talk of a possible Kid Rock bid for a senate seat in his home state of Michigan, the actual politics–beyond proclaiming “I love black people”–have yet to materialize. A new poll seems to reckon with that fact, showing the “Bawitdaba” singer trailing his prospective Democratic rival by double digits.

A hypothetical match-up between the “Cowboy” and his supposed 2018 opponent, Debbie Stabenow, shows he trails 52 to 34 percent. The poll was released by Media Research Group early Thursday. MRG president Tim Shields did not mince words over Kid Rock’s forthcoming difficulties in the political sphere.

“Kid Rock would have an uphill climb against Stabenow if he were serious about getting into the race,” Shields said in a statement. “His popularity as an entertainer is not transferring to the ballot.”

Kid Rock, aka Robert Richie, began talk of a political career earlier this year, though he has yet to commit formally to a campaign. He has a campaign page set up, but a link on that webpage sends users to a Kid Rock merchandise page on the Warner Brothers site.

Anyway, here’s the video for “Bawitdaba.”