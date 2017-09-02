Kid Rock Responds to FEC Complaint About His Senate Bid: “Go Fuck Yourselves”

Yesterday morning, the watchdog group Common Cause filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission and Department of Justice about Kid Rock’s “campaign” for one of Michigan’s Senate seats in 2018, which the group alleges violates campaign finance laws. Last night, Rock responded with a very Trumpian statement on his webpage that, of course, refers to “fake news.”

“I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law,” he wrote.

#1 I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2 See #1 and go fuck yourselves. Everyone else, Have a great Labor Day (I will be spending mine WORKING in one of the greatest cities in America – Grand Rapids, Michigan!!)

2018 is going to be hell.