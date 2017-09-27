News \

Kendrick Lamar Joined SZA Onstage for “Doves in the Wind”

kendrick lamar
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

SZA was joined by surprise guest Kendrick Lamar on the Los Angeles date of her Ctrl tour Monday night. Kendrick has called SZA’s debut studio album a “masterpiece” that “represents women all over the world,” and he stood by his words with an enthusiastic performance of “Doves in the Wind.” The collaboration is a natural move for the two Top Dawg Entertainment artists, who have both toured extensively this year in promotion of their newest releases. Watch Kendrick’s cameo at SZA’s L.A. tour date, captured by a fan on Instagram, below.

I still can’t believe Kendrick came out! wow I should’ve been there 😭😭

A post shared by @ctrltour on

Arielle Gordon
Tags: Kendrick Lamar, SZA