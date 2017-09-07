Kelly Clarkson Releases Singles “Love So Soft” and “Move You,” Announces New Album Meaning of Life

Kelly Clarkson has announced her new album Meaning of Life, her followup to 2015’s Piece by Piece. The former American Idol star posted the album cover on social media, along with two new singles, slinky rock power-ballad “Move You” and the genre-bending soul-trap anthem “Love So Soft,” which came along with a lavish, Dave-Meyers-directed video, full of dancing, luxe outfits, and explosions. You can preorder the new album today and receive free downloads of both songs. Meaning of Life is due out October 27 on Atlantic Records.

