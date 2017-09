Canadian producer Kaytranada has shared three new tracks on Soundcloud. Last night, he tweeted that the tracks weren’t attached to any project, despite his recent string of high-profile collabs this year. Since the beginning of the year, the producer has worked with Alicia Keys, Nick Murphy, and Chance the Rapper, as well as remixed the Gorillaz’s track “Strobelite” from their most recent album Humanz. Check out his latest beats below.