Report: Kanye and Jay-Z Move to End Beef

Kanye West has reached out to end his feud with Jay-Z. According to sources at TMZ, Kanye asked for a face-to-face meeting with the rapper to work out what’s been going on at least since Beyonce and Jay had a falling out with Kim Kardashian following her robbery earlier this year. Most recently, Jay fired shots on the 4:44 track “Kill Jay Z,” while Kanye hasn’t exactly been quiet about his frustration with Jay’s streaming platform Tidal.

While details surrounding their relationship are still being worked out, Channel 4 recently put out a documentary chronicling this fallout. As for the Tidal dispute, it looks as if Kanye’s entire catalog still resides on the streaming site.