Stream Kamasi Washington’s New Harmony of Difference EP

Just one day since the release of his last single “Desire,” saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington has shared his new Harmony of Difference EP in full. The release follows its original debut at the Whitney Biennial in March of this year, which was part of a multimedia project with Washington’s sister Amani and A. G. Rojas. The EP—which includes track titles “Desire,” “Humility,” “Knowledge,” “Perspective,” “Integrity,” and “Truth”—is rumored to include images and art from the film. Read our 2016 interview with Washington, and check out the new album in full below.