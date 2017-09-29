Kamaiyah- “Successful”

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has debuted a new single, “Successful” with an accompanying video. The celebratory video features Kamaiyah enjoying the good life— riding down the highway in a convertible, bouncing around on jet skis, and popping bottles on the open sea, all the while proudly proclaiming: “I deserve to ball/ I deserve to floss/I deserve it all/Fuckin haters plannin on my downfall.”

“Successful” follows her summer release of “Build You Up.” We named the 25 year old rapper’s debut mixtape, A Good Night in the Ghetto, one of 2016’s top 50 albums.

Watch “Successful” below: