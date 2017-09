Kali Uchis has a new music video for “Nuestro Planeta,” the latest single from her forthcoming album Fool’s Paradise. The sensually slow-paced clip finds Uchis writhing on top of a motorcycle as neon-lit dancers and elaborately costumed trick riders perform in the dark. Toward the end, guest artist Reykon appears in his own motorcycle getup.

A release date for Fool’s Paradise hasn’t yet been formally announced. Watch “Nuestra Planeta” below.