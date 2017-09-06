Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, and Dave Matthews Band to Perform at Free Charlottesville Concert

Dave Matthews Band will host a concert in their hometown of Charlottesville, VA in response to the white supremacist protests that claimed the life of one counter-protester last month. The concert, which takes place September 24 at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium, will also feature Ariana Grande, the Roots, Justin Timberlake, Cage the Elephant, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Chris Stapleton, and Pharrell Williams.

The press release notes that while the concert is free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund, which is dedicated to helping victims of the Charlottesville clash, their families, and first responders. See the concert’s poster below.