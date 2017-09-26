News \
Dave Chapelle and John Mayer Announce Collaborative New Year’s Eve Show in L.A.
John Mayer and Dave Chapelle are old friends. (You may recall Mayer providing the tasty electric guitar soundtrack for a classic Chapelle’s Show bit about white people dancing from 2004.) This year, they’ve been quietly performing a series of small collaborative events, and on New Year’s Eve, they’ll be taking a show they call “Controlled Danger” to a big stage for the first time, at the Forum in Los Angeles.
The show, announced this week, will feature solo stand-up and musical sets by each of the headliners, followed by a collaborative set of “songs, stories, improvised dancing, and more,” according to a statement from their representatives. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29, via Ticketmaster.