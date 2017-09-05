Jessie Ware Announces New Album Glasshouse

In recent weeks, U.K. singer-songwriter Jessie Ware released two new singles, “Midnight” and “Selfish Love.” Today, she announced the imminent release of her third solo album, Glasshouse. It’s out “very soon,” according to a tweet from Ware. She’s also published the cover art, which hews closely to the dusty, terra cotta glamour of the “Selfish Love” video.

An exact release date for Glasshouse is TBA. Ware’s previous album was 2014’s Tough Love.