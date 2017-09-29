New Music \

Jessie Ware – “Egoísta”

V Festival - Hylands Park - Day 2
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The most important English-speaking-star-singing-in-Spanish news you need today is the Beyoncé remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” for hurricane and earthquake relief. And somewhere a little farther down the list is “Egoísta,” Jessie Ware’s new, entirely Spanish-language version of her slinky, bossa nova-inflected single “Selfish Love.”

“Selfish Love” appears on Ware’s upcoming album Glasshouse, out October 20. “Egoísta” isn’t part of the standard album track list, but you can listen below.

Anna Gaca
Tags: jessie ware