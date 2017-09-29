Jessie Ware – “Egoísta”

The most important English-speaking-star-singing-in-Spanish news you need today is the Beyoncé remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” for hurricane and earthquake relief. And somewhere a little farther down the list is “Egoísta,” Jessie Ware’s new, entirely Spanish-language version of her slinky, bossa nova-inflected single “Selfish Love.”

“Selfish Love” appears on Ware’s upcoming album Glasshouse, out October 20. “Egoísta” isn’t part of the standard album track list, but you can listen below.