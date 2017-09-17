Watch Jay-Z’s Meadows Festival 2017 Set in Full

Friday, Jay-Z had the headliner slot at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Queens, New York and today Tidal has shared an exclusive video of performance in full. In introducing his track “The Story of O.J.,” the rapper took a moment to dedicate the song Colin Kaepernick and Dick Gregory, which happens around the 43:00 mark in this video. Earlier in the clip (around 7:50), Jay brings out Damian Marley to perform their track “Bam,” as well as Daiman’s hit “Welcome to Jamrock” from 2005.

Jay-Z is currently on tour behind his latest album 4:44, which dropped back in July. Earlier this month, he took a moment out of his set at Budweiser’s Made In America Festival to lead the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife Beyoncé. Check out the full video of his performance here via Tidal.