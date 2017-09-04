Watch Jay-Z Lead the Crowd in Singing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé

Jay-Z recently got the crowd to serenade Beyoncé for her birthday. Sunday night during his headline performance at Budweiser’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, the rapper paused to commemorate his wife, who turns 36 on Monday.

“Shoutout to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” said Jay, looking out to his wife and daughter as he encouraged the crowd to join him in singing “Happy Birthday” to the vocalist. Check it out below.