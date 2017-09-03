Jarvis Cocker, Richard Ashcroft, Marcus Mumford, & More Play Charity Soccer To Benefit Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors

Musicians including Jarvis Cocker, Richard Ashcroft, and Marcus Mumford joined athletes and firefighters at London’s Loftus Road Stadium yesterday to play a game of soccer for charity. Around 200 free tickets for Game4Grenfell, organized in part by former Premier League player Les Ferdinand to raise money for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire that claimed 80 lives in June, were distributed to those directly affected by the blaze. Other players included Tinie Tempah, Jamie Dornan, Alan Shearer, Jose Mourinho, David Seaman, and Mo Farah.

