Stream HBO’s Insecure Season 2 Soundtrack Featuring SZA, Goldlink, and More

The official soundtrack album from Season 2 of HBO’s Insecure has been released today. In addition to great, pre-existing hip-hop and R&B tracks from the likes of Goldlink, Cam & China, Rico Nasty, and Bryson Tiller, the soundtrack includes two tracks exclusively premiered on the show: SZA’s “Quicksand” and Jorja Smith’s “Fine Line.” There’s also snippets of star Issa Rae’s own rapping from the show. Listen to the 23-track album below.