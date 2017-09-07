Hundred Waters – “Wave to Anchor”

Hundred Waters’ latest “Wave To Anchor,” is a bold new single from their soon to be released album Communicating. The danceable anthem picks up where their last EP left off, but with a further refined rhythm and pop sensibilities. The Florida-formed three-piece released the soft yet haunting electronic ballad, “Blanket Me,” in early July as the lead track for their new album, and the ethereal, vocally driven “Fingers,” in August. Listen to “Wave to Anchor” below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.