HMV Denies Refusing to Stock Morrissey’s New Album

U.K. entertainment retailer HMV has denied rumors that the chain refuses to stock Morrissey’s new album based on supposedly “offensive” artwork. Over the weekend, artist Linder Sterling ‘grammed (and then deleted) apparent cover art for his friend Morrissey’s upcoming album Low in High School. Fan site Morrissey-Solo.com posted the artwork alongside rumors that HMV had rejected it, allegedly putting the album’s promotional campaign “in jeopardy unless Morrissey and his record company rethink the album cover.”

In a statement posted to Twitter today, HMV denied that report and accused Morrissey’s associates of rumor mongering. “BMG shared the artwork with us last week and we are looking forward to continuing to work with BMG on the forthcoming release,” the chain wrote. “For the second time this year it appears Morrissey’s camp have made a statement about HMV without being fully aware of the facts.” In June, Morrissey accused HMV of trying to “freeze sales” of the Smiths’ “The Queen Is Dead” vinyl reissues, complaining about an effort to limit record sales to one per customer.

Low in High School is due November 17 from BMG and Morrissey’s own label Etienne. See the not-very-shocking rumored cover art below.