It is the first day of autumn, which means, for lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, it’s time for Christmas music. The duo has released “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which will appear on Stefani’s upcoming album of the same name. That project drops October 6, while Shelton’s less Christmas-y album Texoma Shore is due November 3. Listen to “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” below.