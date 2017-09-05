Green Day will be performing live via a Facebook Live stream today, with viewers being able to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on behalf of the organization Americares through the social network or via text. The stream will begin at 4 p.m. and will be available on the band’s Facebook page, through which viewers will be able to send donations.

The band joins a slew of other musicians and celebrities donating directly or facilitating benefits to aid groups doing rehabilitative work in Houston, including Beyonce, Drake, Miley Cyrus.