New Music \

Giraffage – “Maybes” ft. Japanese Breakfast

a2847445799_10-1505318131-640x640-1505331097

San Francisco producer Charlie Yin, who puts out music under the name Giraffage, has been around for a while now, but he’s just getting around to releasing his debut album. Too Real comes out in October, and one of the songs on it is a collaboration with Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, who released her sophomore album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, a few months ago. “Maybes” finds Zauner’s vocals low in the mix, an additional instrument on a track that sounds gauzy and fluid. Listen to it below.

Too Real is out October 20 via Counter Records.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.

Tags: Giraffage, japanese breakfast