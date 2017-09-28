Ghost Fire Trial: Defendants Plead Not Guilty to 36 Charges of Manslaughter

The Ghost Ship warehouse operators who were arrested following last December’s fatal fire have pleaded not guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said Derick Almena and Max Harris’ reckless actions caused the inferno that killed 36 attendees at an electronic music party on December 2. Almena, 47, was the master tenant and leader of the artist collective, and 27-year–old Harris was the creative director. The two each face 39 years in prison if they’re convicted.

A preliminary hearing will take place November 13, according to SFGATE. Almena and Harris both remain in jail custody on $750,000 bond.