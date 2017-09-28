New Album of George Martin’s Unreleased Instrumental Works Announced

A new album of late orchestrator, composer, and Beatles producer George Martin’s instrumental music is due out soon. It’s coming from producer and composer Craig Leon’s Atlas Réalisations label, and is titled George Martin: the Film Scores and Original Orchestral Compositions. It includes excerpts from Martin’s under-recognized and unreleased film scoring work, specifically the original music he contributed (outside of the work he did for The Beatles and Paul McCartney’s songs from the film) for The Beatles’ animated feature Yellow Submarine and the James Bond film Live and Let Die. The album also includes pieces from Martin’s original scores for 1972’s Michael-Caine-starring British comedy Pulp, as well as excerpt from an unused score for a film called The Mission. The works were performed by the Berlin Music Ensemble.

“It’s really good to know that we can add to the basis of what he did, or we can add to the general perception of George Martin, and…make it much broader with this great variety of music,” Leon, who produced the album, says in a teaser video for the album. Watch that video below. George Martin: the Film Scores and Original Orchestral Compositions is due out November 10. [Pitchfork]