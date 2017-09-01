Watch Four Grizzled Game of Thrones Actors Cover Tom Waits’ “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You”

The four craggiest Game of Thrones actors circling up campfire-style for a gruff Tom Waits cover might seem too on-the-nose to be true, like a scrapped Jimmy Fallon sketch idea. In fact, however, it seems to have actually happened, in spontaneous reality, on the set of the blockbuster HBO series. Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund, posted the evidence to his Instagram last night. In the clip, Hivju and the actors who play Ser Jorah (Iain Glen), Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann), and Beric (Richard Dormer) gathered around one of their set trailers with an acoustic guitar and a ukelele, and muddled through a warbling version of Waits’ early-years standard “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You.”

Not quite as Thrones-ian a selection as “Clap Hands” or “The Earth Died Screaming,” but perhaps more charming. The name of the haphazard little band? “BROTHERHOOD WITHOUT BANJOS.” It’s a shame Bronn (aka Jerome Flynn), who had an actual music career in a soul-pop unit in the ’90s, couldn’t make it, but the video still might be better than any recent episode of Game of Thrones.