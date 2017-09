G-Eazy managed to grab ascendant Bronx star Cardi B and Harlem’s pretty boy A$AP Rocky for his new song “No Limit,” which is produced by Allen Ritter and Boi-1da. Cardi B’s inclusion isn’t that much of a surprise since they debuted the collab on G-Eazy’s Bud Light Dive Bar Tour last week. Listen to “No Limit” below. G-Eazy’s new album The Beautiful & Damned, his fifth, is due later this year.