Frank Zappa’s Hologram Is Going on Tour

It happened to Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Elvis— and now, it seems experimental-rock icon Frank Zappa, who died in 1993, will join the ranks of “dead musicians who were brought back to life by hologram.” This morning, the Zappa Family Trust announced a partnership with the production company Eyellusion to mount a Zappa-hologram tour. Zappa’s digital reincarnation will perform alongside many of his former collaborators, including Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, and Ian Underwood. This back-from-the-grave production promises to be as sprawling, strange, and enigmatic as Zappa’s career. Tour dates will be announced in 2018. [Stereogum]