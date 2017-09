English producer Four Tet has shared his new album New Energy in full. The release is the followup to 2015’s Morning/Evening and includes the oddly-titled previously-released singles “Sw9 9SL,” “Planet,” and “Two Thousand And Seventeen.” The album was announced—sort of—with a tweet back in July that read: “Have been making loads of music. New album almost ready and coming this year.” Stream it below.