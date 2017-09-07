Foo Fighters and Weezer Are Touring Australia Together

This Pacific daydream is real: Foo Fighters and Weezer will play six joint concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year. They’ll perform in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland in late January and early February 2018. See all the dates on Weezer’s site.

Both bands are touring in support of new albums this fall. Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold is out September 15, and we’ve already heard “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” and “Run,” as well as today’s new single “The Line.” Weezer’s Pacific Daydream arrives October 27, and so far they’ve released “Feels Like Summer” and “Mexican Fender.” Catch up on upcoming releases with our fall albums preview.