Watch Fiona Apple Play Rarities And Do A Cartwheel At Ohana Fest

Fiona Apple gave her first live performance in nearly a year yesterday at Ohana Festival on Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach. She opened with the live debut of “Container,” the theme song to Showtime’s The Affair, and her set also included an unreleased song and covers of the Brains’ “Money Changes Everything,” Conway Twitty’s “It’s Only Make Believe,” and Frank Sinatra’s “I’ll Be Around.” Apple turns 40 years old on Wednesday, and when the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her, she seemed genuinely thrilled and celebrated with a very cute cartwheel. Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.