Father John Misty Announces Show at Third Man Records’ Blue Room

Even if his next record is nearly finished, Father John Misty is still touring behind his latest, Pure Comedy. The singer will play The Blue Room at Third Man Records in Nashville next Tuesday, September 26. The Blue Room is known for being the only venue in the world capable of cutting a live performance straight to acetate record. FJM will be playing the space solo and acoustic, as a B-show to his sold-out performance at the Ryman Auditorium later that evening.

The performance at Third Man takes place at 12:30 p.m., during the lunch hour, and according to a press release, food trucks and beer will be on site. Fans will also be able to pre-order copies of the record made that day. One fan will walk away with a copy of the acetate.

Watch the video for “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before The Revolution” below.