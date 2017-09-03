Father John Misty Says His Next Album is “Pretty Much Done”

Just months after the release of his winding, long-winded album Pure Comedy, Father John Misty is already gearing up for his next release. In an interview yesterday with NME, the musician shared that his yet-untitled fourth album as FJM is “pretty much done—there’s only one song I have to put a new bass-synth part on.”

Unlike his last two “squarely concept records,” the latest self-produced LP contains 10 tracks that move away from the crushing dogmatism of his past material toward something light with “kinda spritely BPMs.” Be on the lookout for the album sometime in 2018 and check out the full interview below.