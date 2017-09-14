Fall Out Boy – “The Last of the Real Ones”

Following the release of “Young and Menance” and “Champion” earlier this year, Fall Out Boy has dropped a third single (and video) from their upcoming seventh studio album M A N I A. Relying on a repetitive, frantic chorus, “The Last Of The Real Ones” is a racing track that makes ample use of celestial metaphors. However, it’s really the surreal video that steals the show. It depicts bassist Pete Wentz being kidnapped and subsequently beaten to death by two deranged, shovel-weilding llamas. Survival of the fittest, indeed.

M A N I A is due due out January 19 from Island Records. In the meantime, watch “The Last Of The Real Ones” video below: