Everything Is Recorded – “Mountains Of Gold” ft. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki, & Kamasi Washington

When you own a big-deal record label like XL Recordings, you can get all sorts of people to guest on your songs. Close But Not Quite, XL boss Richard Russell’s debut EP under the name Everything Is Recorded, had appearances from Sampha, Warren Ellis, Giggs, Obongjayar, and more, and his latest offering, “Mountains Of Gold,” boasts an even more impressive roster of talent. In addition to Sampha, the track features Ibeyi, Wiki, Kamasi Washington, and it comes along with a Nick Walker-directed video that shows everyone involved doing their thing. Quincy Jones, Kaner Flex, Mela Murder, and Infinite are there too. Watch and listen below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.